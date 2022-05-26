The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,039,000 after purchasing an additional 599,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,238,000 after purchasing an additional 293,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GT. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Shares of GT opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

