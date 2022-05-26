The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 3,694 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $11,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,357.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Honest by 138.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after buying an additional 704,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honest by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 144,561 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

