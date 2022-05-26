The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IGV opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £123.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66. Income & Growth VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 80.10 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.50 ($1.25). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.85.

In other Income & Growth VCT news, insider Maurice Helfgott acquired 102,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £99,709.21 ($125,467.74).

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

