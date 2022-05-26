The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after acquiring an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kroger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,265,000 after buying an additional 108,688 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

