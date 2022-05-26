The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

PNTG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 1,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.32 million, a P/E ratio of 218.38 and a beta of 2.42. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.