The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Reduced by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,146,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,231,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,471,000 after purchasing an additional 160,871 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Progressive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,431,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

NYSE:PGR opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

