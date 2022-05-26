The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 11,744 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,609 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $10,168.88.

On Friday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 891 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $5,354.91.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. RealReal’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RealReal by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RealReal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,265,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 519,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

