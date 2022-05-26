The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,340 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 442,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,083. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.