The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $3.48 on Exchanges

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $379.33 million and approximately $462,943.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00011964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

