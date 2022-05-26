The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lowered by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

