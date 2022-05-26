The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.59. 1,187,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

