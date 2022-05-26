The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 11,286,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

