Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$3.20. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 32,109 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$301.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.64.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

