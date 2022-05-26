THORChain (RUNE) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00010434 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $103.52 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

