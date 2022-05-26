Thorstarter Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $37,862.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,547.32 or 1.11550793 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 474.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00506465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00032072 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

