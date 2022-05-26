Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thoughtworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TWKS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 6,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 269,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

