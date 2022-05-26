Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $200,000 in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Matrix Service accounts for about 0.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Matrix Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 248,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,884. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $156.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.