Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) COO Sells $646,750.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tidewater stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater (Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

