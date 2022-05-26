TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $64.01. 451,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,138,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

