Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TOL opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

