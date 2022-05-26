Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

