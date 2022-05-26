TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMD. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of TORM stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28 and a beta of -276.34. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter.
About TORM (Get Rating)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.