TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

TRMD opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. TORM has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.28 and a beta of -276.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TORM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

