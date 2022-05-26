Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.65. Torrid shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1,951 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CURV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

