Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,535. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.81.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 171.5% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

