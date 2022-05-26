Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.90. Track Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,183 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79.
Track Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCK)
