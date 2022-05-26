Treat DAO Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 184.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,381.78 or 1.36878801 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 477.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00503564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

