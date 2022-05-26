TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.91 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

About TreeHouse Foods (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.