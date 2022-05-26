Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

