Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. Higher delivery volumes and competitive pricing are driving revenues at the Rail Products Group. Mainly due to this tailwind, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. Trinity’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Reduced profitability in the company’s maintenance services business in the Rail Products Group also dented adjusted operating profit. Weakness at the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group is an added concern. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised downward over the past 60 days.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRN. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

