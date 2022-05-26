Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Reaches $172,029.15

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $172,029.15 and approximately $162.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,048.63 or 1.00101176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

