TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.10

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 52535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

TUIFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Get TUI alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.