Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 78

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 75 ($0.94) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.79) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 80 ($1.01) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 72.56 ($0.91).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 54.65 ($0.69) on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.21. The company has a market cap of £785.06 million and a PE ratio of -11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($39,260.10).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

