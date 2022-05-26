Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,355 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 102,031 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 264,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.