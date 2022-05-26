Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.76.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $96.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.