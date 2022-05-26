Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 639,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $14,206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

