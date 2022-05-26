U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $346.75 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $317.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,622. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

