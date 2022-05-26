Ultra Trading Up 0.3% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $107.98 million and $1.84 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,808.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00621067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00169201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00033497 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000855 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.