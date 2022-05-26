Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($87.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of UNBLF stock remained flat at $$72.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

