Unido EP Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $28,046.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,582.60 or 0.55899089 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00495874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033343 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,486,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

