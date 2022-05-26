Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

NYSE UNP opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 90,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

