United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 13.81. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

About United States Antimony (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.