United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey Sells 5,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UTHR traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.78. 590,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,432. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day moving average is $192.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $229.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

