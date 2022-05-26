Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.25

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 2092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $911.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Unitil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

