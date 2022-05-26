Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to report sales of $69.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.51 million to $69.57 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $284.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.21 million to $286.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $310.07 million, with estimates ranging from $309.74 million to $310.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $766.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

