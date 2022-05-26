Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 2,202,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,886. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

