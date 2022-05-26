UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of UpHealth stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,886. UpHealth has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About UpHealth (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.
