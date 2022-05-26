UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Shares of UpHealth stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,886. UpHealth has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 501.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 238,655 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.