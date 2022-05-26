Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of UPWK opened at $16.68 on Monday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

