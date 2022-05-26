Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) PT Raised to $5.20

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.73% from the company’s current price.

UROY opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 188.20, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.66 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty (Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.