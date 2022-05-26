Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,089. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $2,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

